DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“It is very important for the country to differentiate between Andolankari and Andolanjeevi”: PM Narendra Modi

Feb 10, 2021, 06:45 pm IST
NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of 71st Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort, on August 15, 2017 in New Delhi, India. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 71st Independence Day, Modi warned those indulging in mob violence, saying attacks in the name of aastha (faith) was not something to be happy about and wont be accepted. Modi on Tuesday called for a New India that will be free of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption as he urged those wielding the gun in Kashmir to join the mainstream so that the Kashmir problem is solved through embrace. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the county needs to differentiate between ‘Andolankari’ and ‘Andolanjeevi’. Prime Minister said this while speaking at the Lok Sabha. “It is very important for the country to differentiate between Andolankari and Andolanjeevi”, said PM.

Also Read: ” I am a proud andolan jeevi” 

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister coined the term ‘Andolanjeevi’ during his speech in Rajya Sabha. “We are familiar with the words sharamjeevi and buddhijeevi? But a new “breed” of agitators called “andolanjeevi” has emerged in the country, who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them”, said Modi in Rajya Sabha.

“This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers”, added PM referring to the ongoing protest by farmers.

“After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” PM said.

Tags
Feb 10, 2021, 06:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button