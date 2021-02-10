“It is very important for the country to differentiate between Andolankari and Andolanjeevi”: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the county needs to differentiate between ‘Andolankari’ and ‘Andolanjeevi’. Prime Minister said this while speaking at the Lok Sabha. “It is very important for the country to differentiate between Andolankari and Andolanjeevi”, said PM.

Also Read: ” I am a proud andolan jeevi”

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister coined the term ‘Andolanjeevi’ during his speech in Rajya Sabha. “We are familiar with the words sharamjeevi and buddhijeevi? But a new “breed” of agitators called “andolanjeevi” has emerged in the country, who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them”, said Modi in Rajya Sabha.

“This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers”, added PM referring to the ongoing protest by farmers.

This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers: PM @narendramodi #PMInLokSabha — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 10, 2021

“After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” PM said.