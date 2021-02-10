Nokia launched ‘Nokia 5.4’ and ‘Nokia 3.4’ in India: Know the specifications and price

World’s most popular smartphone brand, Nokia has launched its 5.4 and 3.4 in India. The smartphones were launched in India on Wednesday by the HMD Global-owned Nokia.

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a quad camera setup up that has 48MP main camera and 16MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone comes in two storage variants — 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB — at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. The Nokia 5.4 will be available on Flipkart from February 17.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 — along with 6.39-inch HD+ screen. The Nokia 3.4 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 from February 20.