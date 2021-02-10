“One India One Pension” has filed a petition in High Court against the pay hike of government employees

Kochi: One India One Pension has filed a petition in the High Court against the pay hike of state government employees. The government approved the 11th Pay Commission report, which overrides the 10th Pay Commission’s recommendation that pay revisions should be made every 10 years.

The pay reform was implemented without taking into account the impact of Covid on the economy. One India One Pension officials said that they will contest the assembly elections in all the constituencies in the state. National Coordinator J.P. Binu, Secretary Siyad Parampil, Anoop Sasidharan, and Paul Jacob were also present at the press conference.