Oscar shortlist out; Jallikkattu just missed the race

Finally Oscar released the list of 15 features which will be vying for a spot in the final five. But it’s a bad luck for us. The one and only Indian film ‘Jallikattu’ in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the race. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

Jallikkattu, the Malayalam movie directed by LIjo Jose Pellissery just missed whereas Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’, starring Mads Mikkelson, has made it to shortlist. Andrei Konchalovsky’s ‘Dear Comrades!’ (Russia), Agnieszka Holland’s ‘Charlatan’ (Czech Republic) and two documentaries — ‘The Mole Agent’ from Chile and ‘Collective’ from Romania are also included in the list of 15.

Other entries are ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina), ‘La Llorona’ (Guatemala), ‘Better Days’ (Hong Kong), ‘Night of the Kings’ (Ivory Coast), ‘I’m No Longer Here’ (Mexico), ‘Hope’ (Norway), ‘A Sun’ (Taiwan) and ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ (Tunisia), ‘Sun Children’ (Iran),’Two of Us’ (France).

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate in the nominations round. They are to view all 15 shortlisted films and cast a ballot. The final nominations for the Oscars will be on March 15.

Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ is based on the short story Maoist by Hareesh. Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad , Santhy Balachandran were in the lead roles. As we have no Indian film won an Oscar, Pellissery’s ‘Jallikkattu’ gave us immense hope. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the Best International Feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Lagaan’ in 2001.