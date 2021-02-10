” Till the time I’m alive, I won’t allow BJP here”: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that claimed that till the time she is alive, she won’t allow BJP in the state. The TMC leader said this while addressing a party rally in Malda.

“Bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots then cast your vote for BJP… You can’t defeat Mamata as she isn’t alone, she has the support of the people… Till the time I’m alive, I won’t allow BJP here”, said Mamata Banerjee.

“People from other states come to Bengal and only create problems. They don’t even know the culture of Bengal. They know how to play with blood and now they are here to play their dirty politics. Nowadays, they are roaming around like gods and goddesses in a five-star rath (chariot),” Mamata mocked the roadshows held by senior BJP leaders.

“For us ‘rath’ means Lord Jagannath’s Chariot. But BJP is hurting the religious sentiments by roaming around in a five star ‘rath’ and enjoying non-veg food and biryani on public money. They are not here to create a Sonar Bangla but to make it a Dangar (riot) Bangla,” she said.

The assembly election will be held in April this year in the state. BJP has grown into the main opposition party in the state.