Amit Shah says citizenship law amendment will be implemented in country after Covid vaccination….

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the amendment to the citizenship law will be implemented in the country after the Covid vaccination, no matter who opposes it. Amit Shah made the remarks while criticizing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Cooch Behar.

The central government has decided to implement the CAA as soon as the corona vaccination is over. The CAA is a law brought by Parliament. No one can stop law enforcement except Mamata. Amit Shah also said that Mamata Banerjee was not in a position to prevent the law from being brought in.

Mamata Banerjee had said during a public function in Bengal that she would agree to implement the CAA only after her death.