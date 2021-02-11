‘Centre vs Twitter’ ; India launches “Koo app” as an alternative !!! Know more…

India lately hit out many of the famous Chinese apps including TikTok, PUBG Mobile, SheIn, and more. This has inspired many Indian app developers to arrive ahead and generate options for foreign apps. In this proposal towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Aprameya Radhakrishna and his team arrived up with Koo – an Indian alternative to Twitter. Promoting the app developer to operate harder on the project, many ministers and celebrities have started signing up for the Twitter options. As of now, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS Officer Sonal Goel have all associated Koo. Even official handles of MeitY, India Post, MyGov have been produced on the new microblogging platform.

What is Koo?

Koo is primarily a microblogging website and an Indian option to Twitter. The app was generated by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka back in March 2020 and it has now been exposed as many of the Indian officials have formulated their accounts on the new Indian app.

Read more; UAE’s Hope mission successfully enters Mars ;‘Martian ink’ affixed on the passports to mark history

To draw the Indian audience, the app developers have combined assistance for multiple Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, and Assamese. Just like Twitter, Koo users can share precise posts that can comprise up to 400 characters. Further, users can also share, audio messages, videos, photos, and links.

How to download?

Koo is available on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. Android and iOS users can direct over to the respective app stores and download the Koo app.