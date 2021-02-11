Engineers came up with a new idea to ring the temple bell without touching

The government has imposed strict restrictions on temples due to the spread of Covid. The Central Government has issued several guidelines, including that more people should not visit temples at the same time and that social distance should be maintained.
Meanwhile, engineers have come up with the idea of ringing the bell in front of the shrine of a temple in Gujarat. If you put your hand on the sensor-operated bell, the bell will ring immediately. Its video is now going viral on social media.
