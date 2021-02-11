Happy Promise Day 2021: “A promise made should be a promise kept”

The most meaningful and significant day of Valentine’s Week is Promise Day which falls on the fifth day of the week. The month of romance celebrates the different aspects of love and it all culminates on February 14, that is, Valentine’s Day. The Promise Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the promises that one makes to our partners. During the Valentine’s week, couples often create their own unique promises to each other and send them as beautiful cards.

Promise’ may sound a simple word to people, however, it comes with a baggage of trust, understanding, loyalty, etc. A promise can go a long way in personal relationships. So this Promise Day, make healthy promises to your partner and ensure a happy life together.