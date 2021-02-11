‘Humba Humba Ramba Ramba’ Didi meme trending on twitter

After her iconic slogan ‘CAA CAA Chhi Chhi’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is again trending on twitter with her new sloganeering. This time it is her ‘Humba humba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba’ gone viral.

She used her unique way to address Trinamool Congress (TMC) deserters ahead of West Bengal Elections 2021. She said while addressing a public meeting at Murshidabad that a few naughty cows left the party to join BJP. She also did compare this incident to Mir Jafar joined the British at the Battle of Plassey.

The trending slogan is a 7 second clip. It is from the rally’s video. The clip has now become a meme in twitter. “They are now making a lot of noise — hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba. bomba bomba. The sooner they leave the party, the better,” she added.

Mamata further said that BJP can buy few people but she will not allow them to sell out Bengal to the BJP. “There are three kinds of leaders – ‘lobhi’ (greedy), ‘bhogi’ (hedonist) and the ‘tyagi’ (the one who sacrifice). The ‘bhogis’ and ‘lobhis’ may sell their ideology but ‘tyagis’ will never sell themselves before such people. I am happy that TMC got rid of one such ‘lobhi” she said hinting at Suvendu.