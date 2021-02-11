”Looking forward to celebrate 117th birthday” says World’s second-oldest Covid-19 survivor

Great news!!!! World’s second-oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List, Sister Andre has survived the coronavirus infection. And she is about to blow her 117th birthday candle this week .

Sister Andre is a French nun whose actual name was Lucile Randon. She joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944. She was tested positive for COVID-19 in her retirement home. She was asymptomatic and later for the reason that she got infected, she was isolated from others.

“No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared to die… I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother,” she told. The other residents at the retirement home say that she looked calm. They all want to make her birthday a blast.

Sister Andre is blind still all her visions are vivid. She is full of zeal and optimism. However she is told to avoid travelling and take care of her health. As she is unable to be with her own family, she’ll be celebrating her 117th birthday with a smaller group of residents.

Everyone in the retirement home calls her lucky for the healthy long life she has. Sister Andre was born on February 11, 1904. She is Europe’s oldest person too. The oldest living person is Japan’s Kane Tanaka who is just a year older to Sister Andre.