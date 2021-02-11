Must act in accordance with the laws of the country; Central government warns Twitter….

New Delhi: The Central Government has warned Twitter to abide by Indian laws. The Centre’s warning comes after Twitter officials rejected a request by the Center to close thousands of accounts that had responded to the farmers’ agitation. Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said in the Rajya Sabha that the misuse of social media to spread hatred should not be allowed.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that everyone respects social media. It can be the voice of the common man. Social media is very important in the Digital India project. However, he said action would be taken if social media was misused to spread fake news.

The central government has asked Twitter to freeze 1,178 accounts, saying it supports the Khalistan cause and is acting at the instigation of Pakistan. Twitter froze more than 500 accounts. However, Twitter has refused to freeze the accounts of the media, journalists and political leaders, citing their right to freedom of expression.