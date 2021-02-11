Oscars to be in-person event; will air from multiple locations

The Oscars will be an in-person event and will be aired live from multiple locations; organizers said. The ceremony is decided to be held in April. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that caused damage to the whole entertainment industry, the decision of organizers are really a happy news for those in reels. And it has also kept in mind to prioritise the public health of all those who will participate. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre”a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

For many years the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood was the venue for the Oscars. And on the day hundreds of the world’s top movie stars would gather in the 3,400-seat theatre for the live show. Red carpet was another major attraction of the Oscars. The Academy had to re-schedule the 2021 Oscar ceremony from February 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.