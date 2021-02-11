The Pinarayi government spent Rs 72,500 to buy pens for leaders from the CPM-controlled society….

Thiruvananthapuram: The government spent Rs 72,500 just to buy pens for social organization leaders from the CPM-controlled society. The incident came under controversy after the Public Administration Department issued an order allocating this amount yesterday.

The pens were procured by the government from the Secretariat Staff Co-operative Society, which is directly controlled by the CPM. However, pens can be purchased from the general market for a quarter of this amount. Ignoring this, the government carried out a scam on behalf of the CPM Society.

Shine A. Haq, Additional Secretary, Public Administration, said in a statement that the money was used to buy pens to be sent to government officials in the state along with the government diary in the New Year.