Trump will never have his official Twitter again; Chief financial officer

Twitter has made it clear that they will not again allow former president Donald Trump back on the platform. The statement comes from Ned Segal, Chief financial officer of Twitter. This decision came on account of the violence by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. Not just Twitter, but Facebook and other social networks also banned Trump after the incident.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official,” Ned Segal said in an interview. “Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence. And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.” Segal said further.

Trump always used his Twitter during presidential election campaign. In his four years at the White house, he posted responses and even the most important policy announcements in his twitter. As a prolific user, de-platforming can be a little tough for Trump to accept.