Twitter to consider digital payment options for users

Twitter to considering adding a digital payment feature on the site. This new feature will allow the users to receive payments from their followers. Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey explained this at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

He also said that the feature would help the social media platform earn more money and engagement from its base of 192 million daily users. “I think the first thing we want to focus on is that economic incentive to people who are contributing to Twitter,” he said. Social media platforms like Facebook had entered into the payment space by Whatsapp. As Twitter fails to have such a platform, this could be its way to enter the digital payment space.