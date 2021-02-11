‘Will credit Rs 18,000 in your bank accounts if you bring BJP to power,’ says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah has said that if the BJP government comes to power in Bengal, Rs 18,000 crore will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts. He was inaugurating the Poriborton Yatra in Cooch Behar. The Central Government provides assistance to poor farmers. But Mamata Banerjee’s government is blocking central assistance. Mamata Banerjee is blocking the payment of Rs 6,000 crore announced by the central government to farmers.

Did you get Rs 6,000 in your bank accounts?” Shah asked the crowd assembled at the launch of the fourth phase of the “Poriborton Yatra” from Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar. “Don’t worry. Bring BJP to power. We will ensure in the first cabinet meeting that we credit Rs 18,000, including Rs 12,000 you lost, in your bank accounts,” Shah said, asking the chief minister why is she blocking money of poor farmers.