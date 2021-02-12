Be careful, do not buy fish for the next 2 weeks; Here’s why!!!

Residents of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have been warned not to buy fish for the next two weeks. Furnace oil spilled into the sea after a glass furnace pipe burst at a titanium factory. This is followed by a warning not to buy fish.

The oil spill was two kilometers from Vettukadu to Veli. VS Sivakumar said the fishing would be stopped for two months and demanded the MLA that workers should be compensated. Workers say the fish are dead in the area and fishing is not possible. About 5,000 liters of oil spilled on the spot.

Oil spills can be dangerous. If the oil that enters the fish enters the human body, it can cause great disaster. Therefore, do not buy fish for at least two weeks.