Cat turned Bat; Zoom filter makes Congressman’s face upside down

A few days back a zoom call went viral where a lawyer was struggling his best to remove the cat filter. Now another zoom call has become the talk of netizens.

Congressman named Tom Emmer used the same filter. that put the lawyer in trouble. But he doesn’t turn out to be a cat instead he became a ‘bat’. Used a cat filter and turned a bat sounds hilarious right? His face just turned upside down. The Republican representative from Minnesota posted a screenshot of him during a committee meeting. Emmer too posted the screenshot of the hilarious outcome on the Twitter page with the caption “I’m not a cat.”

The tweet went viral within no time. It garnered 226 retweets and 1517 likes. Netizens couldn’t help their laughs. this. They posted funny comments. And someone mentioned the upside down face as ‘Bat’. When the cat put the lawyer from Texas in trouble he said “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.” Emmer used the same words as the caption for his tweet.