Chamoli update: ‘May take more time for rescue operations’ says officials

Uttarakhand’s flashflood hit Chamoli comes with a fresh scare. It is being said by officials that the rescue operations may take long at sites Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers. A rise in their water levels has turned the operations more time consuming.

With two more bodies recovered, the death toll so far has to 36. Nearly 170 people have gone missing. Concerned authorities have made it clear that they cannot assure as of when they can find the people specifically those who have been trapped inside the Tapovan dam tunnel. Authorities attempted to reach the men stuck inside the tunnel by drilling. But the attempt failed miserably.

“It depends on how much slush and muck is there inside the tunnel. We are working according to the evolving situation,” Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Ravinath Raman said. He also said that NTPC had informed them that an attempt to dig into the second tunnel had run into technical difficulties. Meanwhile attempts to remove slush from tunnel above are on progress.

The huge amount of muck has also posed a threat to the rescue crew. When asked about the chances of survival of the men still stuck inside, NTPC Director (Projects) Ujjwal Bhattacharya said “We all pray to Badrivishal bhagwan that we can find the labourers. I don’t want to say anything more. I am only a technical guy. I am doing my job.”

People are in panic and many are evicted from the area. Personnel of the NDRF, ITBP and Army are deployed for the rescue operations at the tunnel. They were earlier allotted with duties in higher locations and machines engaged in the excavation of slush.