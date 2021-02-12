Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has edged lower in the market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX), the gold futures eased 0.1% to Rs. 47,474 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.3% higher to Rs.47474 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 1% while silver 0.33%.

The price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.35,460 down by Rs.240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4425 lower by Rs.30.

In the international market, the price o0f spot gold eased 0.3% to US dollar 1,820.73 per ounce. Among other precious metals, in global markets silver fell 0.2% to US dollar 26.89 and palladium was steady at Us dollar2,344.38.