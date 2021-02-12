Country announces visa-free entry

A country has announced visa free entry. Uzbekistan has announced this. Uzbekistan has announced that it will allow Omani citizens to enter the country without a visa. Citizens of Oman can enter Uzbekistan without a visa. This was informed by Oman embassy in Tashkent.

“As of March 1, 2021, citizens of the Sultanate of Oman can enter the Republic of Uzbekistan without a visa and stay for 10 days, provided they have tickets to return to the Sultanate or to another country”, said a statement issued by the Oman embassy.