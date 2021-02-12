Country extends Covid-19 lockdown

A country has decided to extend the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Germany has announced this. The lockdown will be extended till March 7. Germany closed restaurants, hotels, culture and leisure centres in November, followed by schools and non-essential shops in December. The measures were later extended until February 14.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also stated that the German government will consider easing the measures in the event that the number of cases falls below 35 cases per 100,000, otherwise the extension will be extended again.

The German government has also decided to temporarily reinstate border controls along its southeastern border. The temporary border controls and certain entry restrictions will start Sunday at midnight. Travelers coming from certain areas of Austria or the Czech Republic will have to provide proof of a negative test in order to enter Germany.