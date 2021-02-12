COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 5000 range today…..

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5397 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 589, Kottayam 565, Pathanamthitta 542, Malappuram 529, Kozhikode 521, Kollam 506, Alappuzha 472, Thrissur 472, Thiruvananthapuram 393, Kannur 197, Idukki 189, Palakkad 149, Kasaragod 146 and Wayanad 127.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 82 people from the UK recently. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 74,408 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 7.25%. A total of 1,04,40,267 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.