Covid-19 Update: 212 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has update the coronavirus situation in the country. 450 new coronavirus cases along with 212 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection has surged to 156,351. The total number of recoveries has reached at 147,939. The death toll is firm at 254. At present there are 8158 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 9120 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6066 people are tested for the first time. Till now 1455165 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

There are 86 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 596.11 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 80 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.