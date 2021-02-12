Covid-19 Update: 353 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 353 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 168 were recorded in Riyadh, 87 in the Eastern Province, 34 in Makkah, 14 in Madinah, 6 in Asir, 6 in Hail, 4 in Jazan and 4 in Najran. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 372,073.

305 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries reached at 362,947. The death toll has climbed to 6424 as 4 more deaths were reported in the country due to the infection.