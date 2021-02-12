Covid-19 Update: Gulf country announces relaxations

A gulf country has eased the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Kuwait has announced this. As per the announcement, the buffets at restaurants and hotels in Kuwait will be permitted. But they had to adhere to physical spacing and health requirements, set by the Health Conditions Committee.

The committee also decided to allow laundries to operate after 8pm. However, they are not allowed to open doors or receive customers inside, they can rather perform their duties to prepare clothes and deliver them to their owners the next day. The committee also ended the halt to activities in sports stadiums in investment areas.