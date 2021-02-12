Earthquake hits New Delhi

The National Centre for Seismology has said that an earthquake has hit north India on Friday evening. The tremors of the earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Earthquake tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Noida No reports of causality or damage to property were reported. The magnitude of the earthquake and its epicentre were not yet ascertained.

The National Centre for Seismology has divided India into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V — according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes. The Delhi-NCR has been identified as the second highest seismic hazard zone (Zone IV).