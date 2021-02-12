Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.79 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee has oscillated between 72.75 and a low of 72.83. The Indian rupee settled trading at 72.75 against US dollar registering a rise of 12 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had finished at 72.87.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.20 per cent to 90.60.