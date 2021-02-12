Fuel prices rise again in the state; Petrol price crossed Rs90….

Kochi: Fuel prices have gone up again in the state. This is the fifth consecutive day that fuel prices have risen. For the first time in the state, petrol price has gone above Rs 90.

Petrol price at Parashala in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 90 and 22 paise. Diesel is Rs 84 and 28 paise. Diesel price was increased by 36 paise and petrol by 29 paise.

In Kochi, petrol was priced at Rs 88.39 and diesel at Rs 82.26. In Kozhikode, the price is 88 rupees 60 paise and diesel is 82 rupees 97 paise. Prices have risen five times this month. Fuel prices have risen by more than Rs 16 in eight months.