Ghulam Nabi Azad reacts on speculations; says he will join BJP when Kashmir pours down black snow

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who is to end his Rajya Sabha stint reacted on speculations about him joining the BJP. The speculation arose after he said that he is proud to be a ‘Hindustani Muslim’ in his farewell.

“I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir. Why BJP — that’s the day I’ll join any other party. Those who say this or spread these rumours, they don’t know me. When Rajmata Scindia was the deputy leader of the Opposition, she stood up and said some allegation about me. I got up and I said that I take the allegation very seriously, and on behalf of the government, I would like to suggest a committee which would be chaired by [Atal Bihari] Vajpayee, and would have her and [LK] Advani as members” he said. He said that they should complete the report in 15 days. And added that whatever punishment they suggest he would accept it without a second thought. He also offered his apologies to the House.

He also told about his relation with PM Modi. Since 90’s they have been knowing each other. They were both general secretaries who used to actively take part in TV debates representing diverse views. He said that there were word fights over certain perspectives specially during debates. But shared a cup of tea whenever they reached early. Later Modi and Azad began to knew each other as chief ministers. And he made it vivid that their friendship will always be there.