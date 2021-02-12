Health Department concerned over post-Covid diseases….

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of people suffering from post-Covid health problems in the state is on the rise. So far, 93,680 people have sought treatment at the government’s 1284 post-covid clinics. The number of deaths due to Covid is also increasing significantly in Kerala. Post-covid health problems include heart attack, blood clots in the brain, respiratory problems, insomnia, and stress.

Out of 1284 post-covid clinics across the state, the highest number of patients sought treatment was for respiratory diseases. A total of 7,409 people have sought treatment for lung diseases. 3341 people sought treatment for musculoskeletal disorders. A total of 1,649 people sought treatment for cardiovascular diseases and 1,400 for neurological diseases.