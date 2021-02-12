“I am a street fighter. I will fight to the end” : Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily BJP and union government. The Trinamool Congress leader has claimed that she will not allow BJP to come in power in the state.

“Let’s have a fair play. The Left and the Congress can be in your (the BJP’s) team and we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can score,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots, you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people. Let Bengal live in peace. The BJP should not be allowed to come to power in the state. I appeal to all to protect the honour of Bengal,” she said. “I am a street fighter. I will fight to the end,” Banerjee added.