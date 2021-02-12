Koo update; RS Prasad thankful for 5 lakh followers; massive load reported

Centre’s Koo App with crores of users. Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar has also joined India’s microblogging platform Koo. Electronics and Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad thanked his 5 lakh followers on the new app.

“Great to have 5 Lakh followers on Koo- an Indian microblogging platform. Thank you everyone for your love and support #VocalForLocal,” the IT minister tweeted. He was one of the first BJP leaders to open accounts on the 10-month-old app. But the app within short time span has gained massive support. Privacy policies of Whatsapp and misinformation issues of Twitter has helped Koo become popular. Minister Prakash Javadekar also announced his debut in Koo. “I am now on #Koo also, the #MakeInIndia micro-blogging platform. Follow me @prakashjavadekar on #KooApp,” wrote Prakash Javadekar.

Koo developed as a microblogging platform in regional languages. App received critical acclaim that it was not fully Indian as it claimed. Koo’s security features have also drawn criticism. When many ministers and celebrities downloaded Koo, another set of prominent leaders and personalities made sarcastic comments on Koo. Some mocked at its name. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said if the move to Koo picks up space, then Twitter will become a much nicer place. Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra said if Twitter can be replaced, then the “people who have abused it for years can be too”.