Micromax launches 5G smartphone… Know more!!!

Micromax, which was a star in the Indian market before the arrival of the Chinese smartphone giants, made a grand comeback in November last year. Micromax’s second comeback under the new sub-brand ‘In’. The company has introduced two new phones, the In Note 1 and the In1b. Micromax’s new phones are a hit among those who want an Indian smartphone. At the same time, Micromax is gearing up to be more active in the market with its 5G smartphone, realizing that it will not be able to go much further than the grand start.

This was revealed by the company’s co-founder Rahul Sharma. “Now is the time for leading smartphone brands to capture the market with their 5G smartphone. This is what drives Micromax to launch the 5G smartphone soon. Work on the 5G smartphone is nearing completion at the company’s Research and Development Center in Bangalore”. At the same time, Rahul Sharma has not said when the Micromax 5G smartphone will hit the market. The answer is ‘soon’.

Micromax is also launching a new smartphone with 6GB RAM, better display refresh rate and liquid cooling. Rahul Sharma says that this will not be a modified version of the Note 1 phone but will be a new phone. With the launch of the 5G smartphone, various mobile accessories will soon be launched under the Micromax branding. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are the first to go on sale in this range.

The Micromax In Note 1, which comes with a two-year software update guarantee, will be updated to Android 11 in April, Sharma said. The Micromax In Note 1 was launched in November with Android 10 OS. A new software update for Micromax phones will be released later this month.