Pandemic: Lufthansa lays off 103 India-based cabin crew

German mega carrier Lufthansa has laid off 103 India-based cabin crew. This came after almost a year its flights to and from here were restricted due to the pandemic. Before COVID-19 crisis, the company used to have 56 weekly flights. These flights were between German hubs of Frankfurt and Munich. It also had four Indian metros. Lufthansa had about 140 cabin crew based in India to be rostered on these flights. But the pandemic has negatively impacted the company that it had to lay off so much employees. The laid off employees are planning a protest at Delhi Airport’s Aerocity.

A Lufthansa spokesperson said the airline “regrets to confirm that it will not be extending the fixed-term employment contracts of its Delhi-based flight attendants. The severe financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic leaves Lufthansa no choice but to restructure the airline. This includes personnel-related measures in Germany and Europe as well as in key international markets like India.”