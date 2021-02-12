Royal Enfield launches updated version of Himalayan: Know the feature and price

India’s most popular two-wheeler company, Royal Enfield has launched its updated version of Himalayan. The bike is available in new three colours also – Mirage Silver, Pine Green and New Granite Black.

The bike is powered with a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine. The engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed transmission. It is equipped with a dual-channel ABS system, switchable rear ABS and hazard lamp switch.

The bike also has Tripper Navigation system. With this system, the rider can connect his or her smartphone through Bluetooth and can receive turn navigation information. The bike is priced at Rs. 2.01 lakh.