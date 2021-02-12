Slogan supporting farmers; Wedding card trending

Since last November, we have been seeing thousands of farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi. This massive protest have gained support from all over the globe. From celebrities outside the country to the common people, the protest created great following.

Support has been taking crazy forms. It was a month back that we saw a newlywed couple Sivaljeet Singh and Sandeep Kaur returning their home on tractor to show their support for the protesting farmers. And now it is a wedding card trending with regard to the protest.

Wedding card and the protest!!! What has a wedding card to do with a country’s long and collective protest? Answer is that this wedding card has a slogan supporting the protesters. The picture of this wedding card was retweeted by television actor Sushant Singh. This wedding card was actually posted by a Twitter user Shivam Ishwara.

The wedding card has a caricature of a farmer printed on the top right. The slogan is all about demanding guarantee on Minimum Support Prices. It is written as”Kale kanoon vapas lo, MSP ki guarantee do. Ae bhole kisan, meri do baat le maan. Ek bolna le sikh, duja dushman le pehchaan.” Slogans on wedding cards may seem trivial but to stand with a group on your very personal and special day is something different.