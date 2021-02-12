Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends firm

The domestic benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- has ended firm. The BSE Sensex ended 13 points higher at 51,544 and NSE Nifty 50 declined 10 points to settle at 15,163. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was marginally negative as 1,440 shares ended higher while 1,527 ended lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Gold prices slips down

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India. The top losers in the market were GAIL India, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Coal India, Tata Steel, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, NTPC and Indian Oil .