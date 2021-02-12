Summer not a big deal; farmers at Ghazipur orders coolers, fans and shade

Heavy rains, snowfalls… nothing could stop them. And here the farmers’ protest since last November is going to enter the summer. Soon the tarpaulin tents at the Capital’s borders will be replaced with mosquito nets. Fans and coolers will substitute the braziers and fireplace. Water coolers will outnumber water tankers.

Member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Mannu Tyagi said that coolers and fans have already been ordered. “We expect them to arrive by the end of this month. Other items we may need for the summer are also being purchased. All arrangements will be made to minimise the discomfort to protesters, so that the agitation continues without any hurdle,” Tyagi said. Farmers at Ghazipur have prepared for summer by placing orders for water coolers, mosquito nets, plastic sheets and summer tents.

“All of us need to keep the movement going. Don’t worry about the weather —the Kisan Ekta Morcha is all set to make arrangements for summers. We faced problems in winters, but came together overcame it,” came an announcement from Ghazipur border. A few farmers said that they are planning to go home and return with pedestal fans and coolers. They’ll be wearing summer clothes too. Shades will also be set up to keep the protesters comfy. Whether it be the shrilling winter or the scorching summer, farmers are all set.