The Chinese government bans the BBC from reporting news….

BEIJING: The Chinese government has banned the BBC from reporting news. This was reported by the Chinese media CGTN, quoting the National Radio and Television Administration. The move comes amid allegations that the news was against the national interest.

From the outset, the Chinese government imposed restrictions on the media in dealing with corona-related news. The BBC said in a statement that the investigation had clearly violated these restrictions. The media coverage of Corona is baseless and false. The statement said that it was against the national interest and violated national unity.