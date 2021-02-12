The idol-dedication ceremony at Jatayuppara began….

Kollam: The idol dedication at Chadayamangalam Jatayuppara has started. Former Mizoram governor and senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said in a Facebook post that the dedication ceremony started with Ganpati Homa. He also shared pictures. Tantrimukhyan Cheriyanad Kakkad Ezhuntholil Madam Satheesan Bhattathiri started the ceremony by lighting the Bhadradeepam. This was followed by Gurupooja, Ganapati Pooja and Anujya Pooja.

https://www.facebook.com/kummanam.rajasekharan/posts/3524426877667074

Prior to the dedication, the Panchaloha idol of Lord Rama and the idols of Hanuman, Sita Devi, Jatayu, Lakshmana, Ganapati, Suryadevan, Dakshinamoorthy, Swami Satyananda Saraswati, Neelkantha Gurupadar and other deities arrived at the temple.