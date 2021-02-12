Twitter blocked 1178 out of 1435 accounts provided by Centre…. Know more!!!

New Delhi: Twitter has blocked 1398 accounts on a list of provocative and sectarian reactions seeking cancellation by the Center. Most of these were Khalistan-linked accounts, as the center suspected. The Central Government provided for the cancellation of 1435 accounts.

Twitter has also blocked 1178 handles that have been linked to Khalistan. The government had earlier posted a list of 1,200 accounts on Twitter. The hashtag ‘Modi is planning a peasant genocide’ has been active on Twitter for days. Central intervention comes at a time when these are threatening the country’s internal security. The notice was issued to Twitter under Section 69A of the IT Act.