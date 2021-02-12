UAE police issues new advisory

UAE police has issued an advisory for all residents. The Dubai police has informed that from Saturday, February 13, only fully vaccinated residents will be allowed to enter police stations in the emirate. Those who are yet to get the Covid-19 vaccine will have to present a negative PCR test result that have been taken no more than 48 hours prior to the visit.

The Dubai Police General Command reminded the public that they can easily make transactions through smart channels, including the Dubai Police smart app, its official website, the (901) call centre, and the Smart Police Stations (SPS), which operate 24/7 and without human intervention.