UK MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi calls for discussion in House of Commons

Indian origin British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi invited a discussion over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. He demanded the discussion in the House of Commons. He said that a petition demanding such a discussion has gathered nearly 1 lakh signatures. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons gave a sudden response on the issue. He said that Britain’s relationship with India is the nation’s most important of all.

Tanmanjeet said that over one hundred members of the house signed the letter to the PM seeking his intervention in the issue. One lack constituents have signed an online petition. This includes every one from 650 UK constituencies and 3000 signatories from his constituency. Tanmanjeet talked for human rights activists, journalists and protesters. He mentioned the activist Nodeep Kaur and the brutalities she had to go through for raising her voice.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said that UK will as a friend closely look upon the matter and it is to be discussed. He said the the right to protest is fundamental and so is freedom of speech and internet freedom as well. He also told that India is a proud democracy.