2 white tiger cubs in Pak zoo likely died of COVID-19

Feb 13, 2021, 06:06 pm IST
View of two white Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris) cubs, born twenty days ago at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on November 28 , 2017. - White bengal tigers are an endangered species and this is the second time that cubs are born in captivity in this zoo. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP)

Lahore: Two 11-week-old white tiger cubs have died at a zoo in Lahore, Pakistan. Zoo officials initially thought the tigers were infected with a virus commonly found in Pakistani tigers. However, with the release of the postmortem report, it became clear that the cause of death was Covid. Two tiger cubs died at the Lahore Zoo on January 30 last month due to poor health. The post-mortem report states that the tigers had a severe infection, which severely affected the lungs, and that the cause of death was the Covid-19 virus.

After the death of the tigers, six of the zoo staff members were confirmed to COVID-19. One of them was an employee who took care of the tiger cubs, said Kiran Saleem, deputy director of the zoo. He said the findings in the post-mortem report reinforced the test results and that the tigers may have contracted the disease from the staff. At the same time, it has been alleged that the death of the tigers was due to the negligence of the management in raising the animals in unsanitary conditions.

