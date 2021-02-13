30 MPs to visit India-China border… Read more!!!

New Delhi: Parliamentarians will visit the Indo-China border region. Members of the Defense Committee of Parliament will visit the Galvan area. Thirty MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, are in the group.

The visit is aimed at assessing the current situation in the Galvan region. Matters including troop deployment in the area will be examined. The Committee may also recommend any action that may be required. The recommendations and needs of the soldiers will be considered by the committee.