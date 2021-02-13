6 killed after car rams into truck

In a tragic incident, at least 6 people lost their lives as the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannuaj district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Talgram area of the district. All the six passengers in the car died at the spot. The accident took place due to dense fog.

“The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway was hit by a truck,” Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.