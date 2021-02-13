Bajrang Dal says Valentine’s Day should be banned in the country

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists have demanded a ban on Valentine’s Day in the country. Extremist Hindu groups in Telangana have staged a protest demanding a ban on the celebration of February 14 as Valentine’s Day. Bajrang Dal activists have staged protests in several places, accusing Valentine’s Day of being part of Western culture and against the family system.

Protesters in Hyderabad set fire to Valentine’s greeting cards. The organization says that Indian culture is firmly rooted in values ??and the family is a part of it. Bajrang Dal has also demanded that Valentine’s Day celebrations be stopped and Amar Veer Jawan Day be observed. The Bajrang Dal activists also demanded that the Telangana government change this in honor of those killed in Pulwama.