China has refused to pass on primary Covid information to the World Health Organization

BEIJING: China has refused to provide details of primary Covid cases to a World Health Organization-led team investigating Covid's origins. Attempts to find out how the epidemic started could be complicated, a member of the investigation team told.

The team sought detailed information from 174 patients identified in the early stages of the outbreak in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. But Dominic Dwyer, an Australian epidemiologist who is a member of the team, said only a summary of these had been provided. He said it was important to get this information as half of the initial 174 cases were related to the Wuhan market. He said he did not know why the information was not received. He added that it was not possible to say whether the cause was political or something else.